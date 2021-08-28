Biden meets PM Naftali Bennett, strengthens enduring partnership between US, Israel

The US and Israel strengthened their partnership during a meeting between President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the White House, Biden said on Friday (local time).

"It was an honour to welcome Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to the White House today. We strengthened the enduring partnership between our two nations and underscored the United States' unwavering commitment to Israel's security," Biden said in a tweet.

( With inputs from ANI )

