Biden, Xi hold in-depth, constructive virtual summit

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping held an in-depth and constructive virtual meeting on Tuesday where the leaders exchanged views on bilateral relations and issues of common interest.

The highly-anticipated meeting between the leaders of two global powerhouses on Tuesday lasted for over three hours.

"(Chinese) President Xi Jinping just concluded his virtual meeting with President Joe Biden. The meeting is wide-ranging, in-depth, candid, constructive, substantive and productive. It helps increase mutual understanding," the Chinese Foreign Ministry was quoted as saying by state media tabloid Global Times.

"Both agree to respect each other, coexist in peace, keep up dialogue, and properly manage differences. A powerful message to China and the US and the world. They also exchanged views on bilateral relations and issues of common interest," the Foreign Ministry added.

The meeting was held amid deteriorating relations between Beijing and Washington on several issues. It lasted for 3 hours and 24 minutes, Chinese state media tabloid Global Times reported.

The United States will always insist on its values, the rules are universal and countries must follow them, Biden said at the start of the virtual meeting with Xi Jinping.

In his opening remarks, the Chinese President expressed his readiness to work with Biden to build consensus to move China-US relations forward, adding that both the countries are at critical stages of development and the "global village" of humanity faces multiple challenges.

( With inputs from ANI )

