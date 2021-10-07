Biden, Xi Jinping expected to hold virtual meeting before end of year: Official

US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping plan to meet virtually before the end of this year, CNBC reported quoting a senior administration official on Wednesday (local time).

The two leaders reached an "agreement in principle" for a virtual bilateral meeting, the official said. It will be part of an effort to manage competition between the two countries, they added, CNBC reported.

This comes after US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Chinese top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Zurich.

It noted that the meeting built on the phone talks between Biden and Xi Jinping in September 9, adding that Sullivan raised areas where the US and China have an interest in working together to address vital transnational challenges and ways to manage risks in the relationship.

"Mr. Sullivan raised a number of areas where we have a concern with the PRC's actions, including actions related to human rights, Xinjiang, Hong Kong, the South China Sea, and Taiwan," the statement readout said.

Sullivan will also travel to Brussels, Belgium and Paris, France this week.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor