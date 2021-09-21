Bihar extends suspensions of two IPS officers till next year

Patna, Sep 21 The Bihar government on Tuesday extended the suspension of two IPS officers, allegedly involved in corruption and having links with the sand mafia, till next year.

The Home Ministry, in a fresh notification, extended, till January 22, 2022, the suspensions of former Superintendents of Police Rakesh Kumar Dubey (Bhojpur), and Sudhir Kumar Porika, (Aurangabad). They were suspended on July 27 for 60 days till September 24.

Dubey and Porika are facing serious corruption charges and obtaining crores of rupees during their tenure in Bhojpur and Aurangabad, respectively, due to their links with the sand mafia there. Both of them were arrested on charges under Prevention of Corruption Act and the Disproportionate Assets Act.

Both officers have not filed the reply in the given time period of 30 days from their suspension.

The Bihar Police's Economic Offence Wing had raided four premises of Dubey on September 16 and detected movable and immovable assets to the tune of Rs 2.65 crore.

The raids were conducted simultaneously in Dubey's residence in SK Puri and Sudama palace in Jalalpur localities in Patna, and Simaria village and Sachin residency hotel in Jharkhand's Jasidih district. Sources have said that Dubey also invested crores of Rs in prominent real estate companies of Bihar, Delhi, and Noida.

Porika is a 2010 batch IPS officer of the Bihar cadre and Dubey is a promoted IPS officer.

