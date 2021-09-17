Bihar man arrested for 'worshipping' weapons on Vishwakarma Puja

Patna, Sep 17 A man in Bihar's West Champaran was arrested on Friday for 'worshipping' illegal arms and ammunition on the occasion of Vishwakarma Puja, police said.

As soon as photographs and videos of the puja by Simpu Singh went viral on social media on Friday afternoon, Superintendent of Police, Bagha, Kiran Kumar Jadhav immediately directed Dhanaha police to arrest the accused.

As per the viral video, Singh was sitting along with a priest and placed the firearms, ammunition, a tractor, and some bikes for Puja.

"As soon as we learnt about the incident, we raided the house of Simpu Singh in Piparpati village and seized the three firearms. He showed us an arm license but failed to clarify the procurement of other illegal weapons," Dhanaha SHO Shashi Shekhar Chauhan said.

"We have arrested the accused and questioning is underway to find out details of other weapons. We are also checking his criminal background. If he fails to provide details about the other weapons, he will be booked under the Arms act," he added.

Vishwakarma Puja has great prominence in Hindu culture, and sees worship of any object made of metal, especially iron.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor