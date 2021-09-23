Bihar Police recruit first transgender constable

Patna, Sep 23 In a first, the Bihar Police have recruited a transgender person as constable.

Accordingly, Rachit Raj has become the first transgender constable to be deployed in the confidential branch of the SP office in Kaimur district.

Rachit Raj (23), who was earlier known as Rachana, said that despite being born as a girl, he never felt like wearing female dresses.

"When I was 17 years old, I was attracted towards girls rather than boys. It is extremely difficult to establish the identity of a transgender. When I went to the market, people passed comments. Many said that a girl was walking like a boy," Raj said.

"Despite all the social hurdles, I had submitted an affidavit in the court to be recognised as a transgender. It was extremely difficult to transform my physical identity from female to male. I had applied for the post of constable as a male and I was selected this year. After the training, I have been deployed in the confidential branch in the SP office in Kaimur. I am now getting respect from my fellow colleagues," Raj said.

"As per the Transgender Protection Act, 2019, any transgender can reveal his identity. In Bihar, there is no place to obtain a transgender certificate. Also, I am unable to change my physical identity in my academic certificates. In the gender column, my gender is put as female in the certificates," he said.

