Bilawal says PPP will form next govt in Balochistan

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday said that the party will form the next government in Balochistan, local media reported.

"The next government will be formed by the PPP and it is the only party that can resolve the problems of the province," Bilawal said addressing a rally in the provincial capital of Balochistan.

Bilawal said that the PPP will form the next government all over Pakistan, including Balochistan and that a PPP jiyala (devotee) will become the next Balochistan chief minister, The News International reported.

Bilawal said that the people of Balochistan have witnessed a lot of hardships over the last five years. "If there is any political party in the country that cares about the needs of the poor, it is the Pakistan People's Party," he claimed.

The PPP chairman welcomed several new members from Balochistan into the party, including Abdul Qadir Baloch and Sanaullah Zehri, and promised to provide full support to them on behalf of the party.

"We will empower and support each other so that we could continue our struggles," he said. "Together, we will find solutions to the problems being faced by the people of this province and reach out to each and every district."

He thanked the people of Balochistan for supporting his grandfather, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, in the past and said that the PPP has always worked towards the welfare of the poor and the needy. "We started the Benazir Income Support Programme to pull people out of poverty," he said, adding that with the exception of the PPP, all other political parties in the country are trying to "snatch the rights of the people of Balochistan". He further said that the PPP is the "only party that understands how to give the people of Balochistan their due rights."

"If the people of Balochistan support the party, there is no power in the world that can stop it," said Bilawal. Speaking during the rally, Abdul Qadir Baloch, who recently joined the PPP from Balochistan, said that he decided to bid farewell to the PML-N because the party is "not prominent in Balochistan anymore". He said that the PTI does not have any important figures in Balochistan either, therefore, he decided to join the PPP, The News International reported further.

"The PPP established its worth in the province on the basis of merit," Baloch said, adding that if the party continues to do good work there, it will easily form a government in Balochistan. Former PML-N member Sanaullah Zehri, who also announced that he's joining the PPP, said that he parted ways with his former party because PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif "disrespected" PML-N members from Balochistan.

"The only thing we had asked for from Punjab was respect," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

