Bilawal slams Imran Khan govt for rising inflation in Pakistan

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari slammed the Imran Khan government for rising inflation and said if the country wanted to get rid of soaring inflation, the ruling PTI-led government must be sent home.

Censuring the presidential ordinance on the collection of up to 35 per cent income tax through electricity bills, the PPP chairperson on Saturday claimed that after the imposition of the new tax regulation, people were finding it hard to keep their head above water, The Express Tribune reported.

"The people are already depositing billions of rupees in the national treasury in the form of indirect taxes on everything from basic necessities to mobile recharge cards," he said.

Bilawal stated, "We strongly reject the 5 per cent income tax on electricity bills up to Rs 10,000 and 10 per cent income tax on bills up to Rs 20,000".

The nation must decide if they want to save themselves from inflation, which is only possible if they get rid of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government, Bilawal said.

He further added that if people across the country do not come onto the streets with resolve against inflation, the PTI government will not stop harassing them, The Express Tribune reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

