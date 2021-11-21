Billionaire Michael Goguen allegedly kept spreadsheet of 5,000 women he has had sex with

A Silicon Valley billionaire allegedly kept a spreadsheet of 5,000 women he has had sex with, one of them being a teenager he paid off to keep quiet.According to New York Post, Michael Goguen, a former partner at Sequoia Capital who now heads his own firm, has been sued by four former employees, who say that they helped the 57-year-old manage his "harem" of women. The allegations, which also include claims of Goguen ordering his security chief to kill detractors, are contained in a civil complaint filed in US District Court, Montana.

The bombshell lawsuit claims that the married billionaire, who has two children, owns a series of luxury 'safe houses' where he takes dozens of young women for sex. Apart from keeping a spreadsheet documenting his sexual encounters, Goguen also outfitted a local bar where he owns a basement 'boom boom' room. The underground enclave is allegedly used 'to maintain women for the purpose of committing illicit sexual activity', the lawsuit said. As per New York Post, the 135-page complaint seeks more than $800 million in damages. The lawsuit was filed by four former employees who set up Goguen's Amyntor Group LLC, a whitefish-based security contractor. It lays out a complex operation headed by the 57-year-old to protect his simultaneous affairs. It accuses Goguen of offering 'gifts' to the women in a bid to make them perform other 'deviant sexual acts with him' and to maintain their silence as a part of the 'Goguen Sexual Enterprise'.

