Bizarre: 44-year old woman pays her 15 year younger boyfriend 11 lakh salary a month!

A 44 year old woman has claimed that she pays a fixed salary to her boyfriend. The woman's boyfriend is 15 years younger to her who has been identified as Julie. Julie does all the housework with her boyfriend, from cooking to cleaning the pool.



The woman has stated in her TikTok video that for this she makes her boyfriend do all the household chores. According to 'The Sun UK', when people asked the woman how much she pays her boyfriend, she said in a light-hearted manner- '11 lakh in a month but despite this, he forgot to clean the pool this month. ' Julie claimed that in exchange for her salary, her boyfriend does everything she wants. Many people trolled the couple for their age gap. A social media user also claimed that her boyfriend will soon leave her for another girl.