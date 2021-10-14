Blackout hits Afghan provinces

Kabul, Oct 14 At least a dozen Afghan provinces, including Kabul, were hit by a blackout triggered by a technical problem, the national power company, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), confirmed on Thursday.

The company said in a statement that due to the outbreak of a technical problem along the imported power grid, the imported electricity from Uzbekistan was cut in those provinces along the power network, reports Xinhua news agency.

DABS technical teams were working to restore the power supply, the statement said.

The war-torn Afghanistan has been facing power shortages.

The country has imported electricity from neighbouring Iran, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan but it is still too little to meet domestic needs.

