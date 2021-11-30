BLACKPINK Lisa's Money performance video hits 300 million views on YouTube

The dance performance video of BLACKPINK Lisa's solo song 'MONEY' has reached 300 million views on YouTube.

According to her agency YG Entertainment on November 29, 'Money' Exclusive Performance Video hit 300 million views on YouTube at 4:11 a.m. that day.

It has been 66 days since the video was released on September 24 this year.

It is the fastest record that hit 300 million views as a K-pop singer's choreography video. The previous fastest record was BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' music video, reaching 300 million views in 76 days. (ANI/Global Economic)

( With inputs from ANI )

