Blast at Kabul Airport, suicide bomber suspected

Kabul, Aug 26 Scores of people were feared injured in a blast on Thursday outside the Kabul airport, which is thronged by crowds of desperate Afghans seeking to flee the country after the Taliban takeover.

"We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can," Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in a tweet.

The blast was said have taken outside of the one of the airport's gates where British troops are stationed to oversee the evacuation. A suicide bomber was suspected.

There was no report about any British casualties, the BBC quoted a UK Defence Ministry sources as saying.

The incident comes amid warnings by the western nations of a terror strike at the airport as evacuations of foreign citizens continues.

