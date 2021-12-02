Blast heard in Afghan capital Kabul: Report

By ANI | Published: December 2, 2021 12:12 PM2021-12-02T12:12:10+5:302021-12-02T12:20:02+5:30

A blast was heard in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Thursday, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Blast heard in Afghan capital Kabul: Report | Blast heard in Afghan capital Kabul: Report

Blast heard in Afghan capital Kabul: Report

Next

A blast was heard in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Thursday, Xinhua News Agency reported.

No casualties have been reported so far, according to the news agency.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :AfghanistanKabulXinhua news agencyAfgChina xinhua newsXinhua news agency healthAfghanistan talibanXinhua new agency