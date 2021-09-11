Blast in firecracker unit kills minor in Punjab

By IANS | Published: September 11, 2021 07:21 PM2021-09-11T19:21:03+5:302021-09-11T19:35:15+5:30

Chandigarh, Sep 11 An explosion in an illegal firecracker unit in Punjab's Rajpura town on Saturday killed a ...

Blast in firecracker unit kills minor in Punjab | Blast in firecracker unit kills minor in Punjab

Blast in firecracker unit kills minor in Punjab

Next

Chandigarh, Sep 11 An explosion in an illegal firecracker unit in Punjab's Rajpura town on Saturday killed a 10-year-old girl besides wounding three other children, the police said.

The injured have been referred to the PGI hospital here. The fireworks unit was working in a residential locality in Sant Nagar.

The blast was so powerful that it destroyed the firecracker factory besides damaging nearby houses.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app