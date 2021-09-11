Blast in firecracker unit kills minor in Punjab

Chandigarh, Sep 11 An explosion in an illegal firecracker unit in Punjab's Rajpura town on Saturday killed a 10-year-old girl besides wounding three other children, the police said.

The injured have been referred to the PGI hospital here. The fireworks unit was working in a residential locality in Sant Nagar.

The blast was so powerful that it destroyed the firecracker factory besides damaging nearby houses.

