Blast in firecracker unit kills minor in Punjab
By IANS | Published: September 11, 2021 07:21 PM2021-09-11T19:21:03+5:302021-09-11T19:35:15+5:30
Chandigarh, Sep 11 An explosion in an illegal firecracker unit in Punjab's Rajpura town on Saturday killed a ...
Next
Chandigarh, Sep 11 An explosion in an illegal firecracker unit in Punjab's Rajpura town on Saturday killed a 10-year-old girl besides wounding three other children, the police said.
The injured have been referred to the PGI hospital here. The fireworks unit was working in a residential locality in Sant Nagar.
The blast was so powerful that it destroyed the firecracker factory besides damaging nearby houses.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app