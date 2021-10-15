Blast occurs near Shia Mosque in Kandahar province in Afghanistan

By ANI | Published: October 15, 2021 03:10 PM2021-10-15T15:10:28+5:302021-10-15T15:20:01+5:30

An explosion occurred on Friday near a Shia mosque in Kandahar province in Afghanistan, eyewitness told Sputnik.

Further details awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

