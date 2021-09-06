Blinken departs for Qatar, Germany to thank for 'outstanding support' in evacuation from Afghanistan

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday departed for Qatar and Germany to thank both countries in person for the outstanding support in the safe transit of US citizens, Afghans and other evacuees from Afghanistan.

"Departing for Doha, Qatar and Ramstein, Germany where I'll have the opportunity to thank our Qatari and German friends in-person for the outstanding support they've given to safely transit US citizens, Afghans, and other evacuees from Afghanistan," tweeted Blinken.

Blinken will be visiting Qatar and Germany from September 5 to 8.

"This trip will underscore the importance of cooperation on Afghanistan and allow me to thank our staff and German and Qatari friends for their efforts in supporting the largest airlift in history," said Blinken.

"Secretary Blinken will travel to Qatar from September 6-8. He will meet with Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and other senior officials to thank Qatar for its generous support for the safe transit of US citizens, Afghans, and other evacuees from Afghanistan," read State Department spokesperson Ned Price statement.

The Secretary will discuss coordination of the evacuation efforts and other regional priorities that highlight the strength of the US-Qatar partnership.

Meanwhile, on September 8, Blinken will travel to Germany, said the statement, adding that "there, he will meet with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, attend a Ministerial on Afghanistan, and visit the major transit operation moving people from Afghanistan to the United States via Ramstein Air Base."

"This is an opportunity to reaffirm the strong alliance between the United States and Germany and our close cooperation on shared foreign policy priorities. The Secretary will convey the United States' gratitude to the German government for being an invaluable partner in Afghanistan for the past 20 years and for German cooperation on transit operations moving people out of Afghanistan," read the statement.

( With inputs from ANI )

