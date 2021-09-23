Blinken discusses Afghanistan, Iran with UNSC permanent members

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Foreign Ministers of permanent members of the UN Security Council (UNSC) to discuss issues concerning Afghanistan and Iran, State Department informed on Thursday.

"People's Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, and the United Kingdom in their capacity as permanent members (P5) of the United Nations Security Council," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement about the meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

Secretary Blinken emphasised the importance of constructive P5 action to maintain international peace and security, said Price.

The top US diplomat also requested his P5 counterparts to maintain unity on Afghanistan and to hold the Taliban accountable to its commitments. He also called on for cooperation to ensure humanitarian access to those in need, Price added.

"On Afghanistan, the Secretary called for P5 coordination to mitigate the emerging humanitarian crisis and prevent an economic collapse," he added.

Speaking of Iran, Blinken reiterated the United States' intent to pursue a path of meaningful diplomacy to achieve a mutual return to compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the statement read.

This statement comes amid the 76th UN General Assembly.

