Blinken discusses Afghanistan situation with Jens Stoltenberg

US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken spoke with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg today. Secretary Blinken & Secretary General Stoltenberg shared their views on the Aug 20th NATO Foreign Ministerial & discussed the situation in Afghanistan

In a statement, the spokesperson said: Both the leaders shared their views on the August 20 North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) Foreign Ministerial meeting. They welcomed Allies' expression of unity and emphasis on close consultation at the Foreign Ministerial, as well as their offers to help Afghans in need.

The Secretary and Secretary-General also discussed NATO's efforts to ensure the safe and orderly evacuation of Allied personnel and our Afghan partners. They stressed that close coordination with our Allies and partners is essential in this undertaking and as we consider our path forward, he added.

On August 20, NATO announced that it has suspended all support to war-torn Afghanistan and called for an end to the violence in the nation following the Taliban's siege of Kabul.

"Under the current circumstances, NATO has suspended all support to the Afghan authorities. Any future Afghan government must adhere to Afghanistan's international obligations, safeguard the human rights of all Afghans, particularly women, children, and minorities, uphold the rule of law, allow unhindered humanitarian access, and ensure that Afghanistan never again serves as a safe haven for terrorists," NATO said in a press release.

The Foreign Ministers of NATO met virtually to discuss Afghanistan's situation.

