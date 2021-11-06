Blinken discusses escalation of tensions in Ethiopia with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and discussed regional security issues of mutual interest, including the situation in Ethiopia, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday.

"Secretary of State Antony J Blinken spoke with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta today to discuss regional security issues of mutual interest, including the situation in Ethiopia. The Secretary thanked the President for his continued leadership to promote peace and prosperity in the region," Price said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the 15-membered United Nations Security Council (UNSC) have also expressed 'deep concern about the expansion and intensification of military clashes in northern Ethiopia' and urged the warring sides to negotiate a "lasting ceasefire".

They further called to put an end to hostilities and to negotiate a lasting ceasefire, and for the creation of conditions for the start of an inclusive Ethiopian national dialogue to resolve the crisis and create the foundation for peace and stability throughout the country, read the press statement of UNSC.

The yearlong conflict between federal government troops and Tigrayan forces has killed thousands of people and displaced more than 2.5 million people.

The UN has said up to 7 million people in the regions of Tigray, Amhara and Afar need help, including 5 million in Tigray where some 400,000 people are estimated to be living in famine-like conditions.

The UNSC members expressed deep concern about the expansion and intensification of military clashes in northern Ethiopia. They further expressed serious concern about the impact of the conflict on the humanitarian situation in Ethiopia, as well as the stability of the country and the wider region.

Following some of the fiercest fighting of the conflict, Ethiopia soldiers fled Tigray's capital, Mekelle, in June.

In recent weeks, the conflict has expanded beyond Tigray's borders, into the neighbouring regions of Amhara and Afar.

( With inputs from ANI )

