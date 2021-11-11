Blinken meets Ukrainian Foreign Minister, calls with Ethiopian PM, FM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday (local time) met Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and launched the forward-looking Strategic Charter to advance security, prosperity, and rule of law between the two nations.

The United States and Ukrainian affirmed their commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership.

"Welcomed the opportunity to meet with Ukrainian Foreign Minister @DmytroKuleba today and launch our forward-looking Strategic Charter to advance security, prosperity, and rule of law. We affirm our commitment to strengthening our strategic partnership with Ukraine," Blinken said in a tweet.

In another tweet, Blinken expressed US' deeply values the former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo in pushing for a peaceful resolution to the crisis in Ethiopia.

"The United States deeply values the leadership of African Union High Representative and former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo in pushing for a peaceful resolution to the crisis in Ethiopia,' he said.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that Blinken held a telephone call with the Ethiopian Prime Minister and Foreign Minister and expressed his concern over the ongoing conflict in their country and called for specific actions to be taken to bring about peace.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen today. Secretary Blinken expressed concern over the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia and emphasized the urgency of taking concrete steps for peace," the statement said.

During the call, Blinken called upon all parties to the conflict to engage in negotiations to end hostilities "without preconditions" and provide humanitarian access to northern Ethiopia, the release added.

( With inputs from ANI )

