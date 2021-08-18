Blinken speaks to Qatar's deputy PM over Afghanistan

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday spoke to Qatar's deputy prime minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Th over Afghstan's situation as the Taliban have gained control over the country.

"Secretary of State Antony J Blinken spoke today with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Th and thanked him for Qatar's assistance in facilitating the transit of U.S. citizens and Embassy Kabul personnel through Doha. Secretary Blinken and the Foreign Minister discussed the close collaboration on Afghstan and other bilateral efforts to advance regional security," the US State Department said in a statement.

On Monday, Blinken spoke to Chinese, Russian, Indian and Pakist foreign ministers and discussed Afghstan's situation.

In the first presser in the capital city after the siege of Afghstan, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid was quoted by TOLO News as saying that "soon they will reach a settlement through which an Islamic government will be established in the country."

Earlier on Monday, the Taliban had announced a "general amnesty" for all Afghan government officials and urged them to return to work, including women corresponding with Sharia law.

The Taliban leaders are discussing future government plans in Doha and are in touch with the international community and intra-Afghan parties to make government in Afghstan.

The world is closely watching the unfolding situation in Afghstan as the countries have scrambled to evacuate its citizen from Afghstan in an attempt to secure their people.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor