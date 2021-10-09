Boat capsizes in Congo River, over 50 dead, many missing

More than 50 people have died and more are believed to be missing after the capsizing of a makeshift vessel on the Congo River earlier this week.

According to provincial authorities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), 51 bodies have been recovered and nearly 70 are believed to be missing after the makeshift vessel capsized, reported Al Jazeera.

The scale of the accident was not clear until it was reported by media late on Friday, and confirmed on Saturday by provincial authorities, reported Al Jazeera.

The vessel was nine traditional wooden canoes, known as pirogues, all tied together.

Search and rescue operations are continuing. Provincial authorities have declared three days of mourning from Monday.

( With inputs from ANI )

