Boeing supports India’s focus on becoming global aerospace leader

Boeing is proud to be Indias trusted aerospace partner for the 75 years of Independence which will be commemorated on Sunday, and in fact longer.

We are committed to India's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision in aerospace and defence and are helping build India's local manufacturing, engineering and innovation capabilities through our investments in a 275-strong and growing supplier-partner network and through our technical skilling initiatives that train local talent both of which are helping the Indian aerospace manufacturers produce more and more complex components for Boeing's most advanced platforms around the world.

We continue to support India's focus on becoming a global leader in aerospace and defence by supporting the growing industry and delivering the best of Boeing to India, and the best of India to Boeing.

(The writer is the President of Boeing India)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor