Bomber kills himself, injures 8 at Russian monastery

A 18-year-old man set off an improvised explosive device at a monastery in a local suburb, killing himself and injuring eight others on Monday, TASS news agency reported.

The attacker, a former student at an Orthodox school of the Vvedensky Vladychny Monastery, had a personal conflict with other students and teachers, according to TASS.

Seven teenagers were among the injured, and the blast damaged the door of the school at the centuries-old monastery.

The perpetrator was planning to launch the attack during morning prayers, but the bomb went off at the entrance, the report said. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor