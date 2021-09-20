Booster shots necessary to gain maximum protection against COVID-19, says Dr Fauci

People will soon need a booster dose of the corona vaccine to gain greater protection against the corona pandemic, claims Dr Anthony Fauci, a senior infectious disease specialist in the United States. He said on Sunday after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) panel rejected the widespread use of the third dose in people aged 16 and over, Pfizer proposed in a 52-page presentation to the United States FDA. It also included data from a recent study by Israel. It was shown that after injection, a booster dose of the corona vaccine can prevent people over the age of 60 from becoming infected and seriously ill.

It was also supported by the administration of US President Joe Biden. However, the panel approved a booster dose of Pfizer's Corona vaccine for people aged 65 and above. Speaking to the Telegraph, Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said:"I believe it's going to turn out that the proper regimen, at least for an mRNA vaccine such as Pfizer's, is the two original doses, the prime, followed in three to four weeks by a boost, followed several months later by a third shot."

"I'm favourably disposed to boosts based on the waning of immunity, as we're seeing very, very clearly in the data in the US and even more dramatic data from our Israeli colleagues.