Boris Johnson: One COVID Omicron death confirmed in UK

The Corona pandemic has created havoc around the world for the past two years. While the cases had started to declining in the last few months, the birth of a new variant of the Omicron has raised concerns around the world. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson recently reported that one patient has died in the UK after being infected with the Omicron variant. This information has raised concerns among the people of the world that the Omicron variant is also fatal.

Boris made the remarks while visiting a vaccination clinic in Paddington, West London. He said, "Unfortunately, Omicron is raising concerns and those infected with this variant have to be hospitalized. Also, one person has died so far from being infected with omicron. "

In India too, the Omicron variant has been entered. The number of patients with Omicron variant is increasing in India. In many states like Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, patients with omicron variant have been found. As of Sunday (December 12), the total number of patients with the Omicron variant in the country has reached 37. Most of these patients are from Maharashtra. The number of Omicron variant cases in the country has gone up to 37.