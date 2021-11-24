Boss rejects job application of female candidate for her weight, recruiter express displeasure

Faye Angeletta, director of house building and property recruitment company TDM Recruitment, was left speechless after a company boss rejected a candidate for her weight. Angeletta asked her employer about the interview. He replied that he didn’t know. “The only thing bothering me is she isn’t the slimmest of girls… I’m not being sizeist but it was rather off putting. “Presentation is important to us and you know we have a ‘standard’ for our staff. ”hey added that a person’s look is key to the role they were hiring for, much to Angeletta’s surprise. She said that during her time in recruitment for roles in new home sales, she’s heard many reasons for rejecting a candidate – including them having “garlic breath”The interviewers are reminded of Piers and Morgan while stroking their cats on Zoom “like Dr. Evil”But, none quite like it.She wrote this LinkedIn post: “It is an industry full of drop dead gorgeous people. In customer facing roles, there is an expectation for presentation and it comes without question you need to look the part on site.

“However, if you want to recruit on the basis of appearance over ability, maybe try a modelling agency.”Angeletta responded and pulled the candidate out of the running for the job. She also informed the client she was not interested in working with them. Talk to Indy100 Angeletta stated that the comments made by the employer were inappropriate. “shallow” “arrogant” Particularly in a talent-strapped market. She stated: “You are free as an employer to share your concerns with a recruiter over presented candidates, but there is a line when it becomes discrimination and frankly, insulting. Think twice about the words you choose when providing feedback, the candidate deserves to know why its a no but not to feel bullied from the process. “Constructive feedback which can provide areas for improvement for the candidate for future interviews is the best thing you can give an unsuccessful candidate. That and basic respect!” In her post’s comments, she said the candidate in question has now found another role. Faye's decision to pull the woman from the running was supported by LinkedIn users, as they branded the man "absolutely disgusting. "One person said: "I would love to see a picture of this guy. Would he be a suitable candidate for the cover of Men's Health? It's usually those that aren't a 10/10 that would make these kinds of comments." Another user wrote: "Just a shame it's not possible to name and shame. There appears to be a shortage of good new homes sales staff and it would be shame for anyone to work for such a tool!"