Brazil records 15,239 more COVID-19 cases

Published: October 16, 2021

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 15,239 to 21,627,476 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Friday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 570 to 602,669 people within the same period of time.

More than 20.77 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 14,288 new cases, with 525 fatalities. (ANI/Sputnik)

