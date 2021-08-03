Brazil records 389 new COVID-19 deaths in one day

Brazil recorded 389 more COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, raising its national death toll to 557,223, the health ministry said on Monday.

Meanwhile, the total caseload rose to 19,953,501 after 15,143 new cases were detected.

The numbers released on Monday were less than half of the country's daily average, due to fewer tests performed and fewer deaths certified on weekends.

According to the moving average of cases over the last seven days, Brazil recorded 960 daily deaths and 35,120 cases on average for the past week.

The South American country currently has a mortality rate of about 265 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants and an incidence rate of 9,495 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, according to a report from the health ministry.

As of Sunday, Brazil has vaccinated 142.3 million people against COVID-19, including 100.8 million with their first dose and 41.4 million people fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

