Brazil records over 21.98 million COVID-19 cases

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 12,301 to 21,989,962 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 293 to 612,144 people within the same period of time.

More than 21.2 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 11,977 new cases, with 373 fatalities.

Brazil comes second in terms of the death toll following the United States with more than 768,000 fatalities, and third in terms of the number of confirmed cases after the US and India.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 255.93 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 5.13 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

