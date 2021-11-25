Brazil sees 12,930 new COVID-19 cases, 273 more deaths

Brazil on Wednesday reported 12,930 new cases and 273 more deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the national counts to 22,043,112 and 613,339 respectively, said the country's Health Ministry.

The last seven days saw a daily average of 9,350 new cases and 213 more deaths, according to the ministry's daily pandemic report.

For every 100,000 inhabitants in Brazil, there were 10,489 infections and 291.9 deaths, said the ministry.

The southeast state of Sao Paulo, the most populous in the country, is hardest hit with 4,433,915 cases and 153,639 deaths, followed by neighbouring Rio de Janeiro, with 1,339,819 cases and 68,919 deaths.

As of Tuesday, 158.2 million people in Brazil had received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 130.4 million had been fully vaccinated.

Brazil has the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third-largest caseload, following the United States and India, figures from Johns Hopkins University showed. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor