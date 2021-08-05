Brazil's COVID-19 case count tops 20 million

August 5, 2021

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Brazil has exceeded 20 million, the Ministry of Health said.

The ministry said that over the past 24 hours, the country recorded 40,716 infections, and 1,175 patients with COVID-19 died.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Brazil, 20,026,533 people have gotten infected, and 559,607 patients have died of the disease. (ANI/Sputnik)

