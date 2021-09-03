Breathing an independent rhythm

New Delhi, Sep 3 Back in 2007, when music Rajesh Prasanna and Ritesh Prasanna went to listen to the band 'Mrigya' at Delhi International Art Festival, everything changed for them. It was after the performance that they concreted their plans to form a classical fusion band called 'Shwaas'.

And they have come a long way since then the band has performed not just across the country but also in the US, several African nations, Vietnam, Cambodia and Thailand.

The music they play is a blend of the styles, moods, and textures taken from different cultures and various music systems from the world even as the main style of their presentation is the dual of flute. One witnesses the the use of wind instruments fused with different electronic and western means, with the fusion of classical, blues & jazz lends their music a unique texture bordering between Indian classical and world fusion music.

Stressing that the Benaras gharana has always supported music and music of all genres all over the world, Rajesh

