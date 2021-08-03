Britain invites applications for Chevening scholarship

New Delhi, Aug 3 The UK government on Tuesday invited applications for its Chevening Scholarship programme for 2022-23 to enrol for a one-year master's degree in British universities.

The Chevening scholarships offer full financial support for one year to candidates applying for a master's degree at any UK university covering nearly 12,000 courses from in than 150 universities.

The scholarship will cover tuition fees for the selected course; travel expenses and visa fees; and a monthly stipend, a statement by the British High Commission said here.

Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, said: "Chevening scholarships offer a unique opportunity for the future leaders of India to study at some of the world's best universities in the UK. Whatever your background, your geography, please apply for this chance to learn and experience the best of what the UK has to offer and in doing so, strengthen the living bridge between our two countries."

India is home to the largest Chevening programme in the world. Chevening has been running the scholarship and fellowship programme in India since 1983. It has so far offered scholarships to more than 3,300 scholars and fellows from across India.

The applicants for Chevening scholarships must have a minimum work experience of two years and a strong academic background.

The deadline to apply is November 2.

There are four Chevening alumni present in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's current council of ministers Piyush Goyal, Gajendra Shekhawat, Anupriya Patel and Devusinh Chauhan.

