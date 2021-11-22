Britain invites ASEAN to G-7 meeting, signifies 'growing Indo-Pacific tilt'

Ministers from the Group of Seven (G-7) industrialised nations are set to participate in a meeting that will take place in Britain's Liverpool next month.

The G-7 meet, under the presidency of Britain, will commence from December 10 and will continue for three days, stated the UK government.

Britain will be hosting this year's G-7 meet and has for the first time invited the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), signifying a "growing Indo-Pacific tilt", reported Kyodo News, citing UK government sources.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno addressing a press conference in Tokyo on Monday stated that the invitation to ASEAN nations portrays UK's "willingness to strengthen its involvement in the Indo-Pacific region."

The British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office mentioned that G-7 will look into global issues, including economic resilience in the post-COVID times, global health and human rights, reported Kyodo News.

"I want us to build a worldwide network of liberty that advances freedom, democracy and enterprise and encourages like-minded countries to work together from a position of strength," the agency quoted Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is most likely to represent Japan at the meeting.

Meanwhile, the central Japan city of Nagoya today declared its bid to host the G-7 summit at the Nagoya Congress Center in 2023, reported Kyodo News.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor