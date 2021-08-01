BSF detects landmine along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Jammu, Aug 1 Border Security Force (BSF) troopers on Sunday recovered a landmine along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

BSF sources said a team of BSF along with specially trained sniffer dog 'Juliet' was on area domination patrol near the LoC when the sniffer dog sat over a piece of land, which created suspicion about the presence of explosive material at the site in the Mendhar area of Poonch district.

"The site was immediately cordoned off and searches were launched at the suspected piece of land where a landmine was detected.

"Disposal of the landmine was done as per the standard operating procedures," sources said, adding that the investigation is going on to ascertain how this landmine reached the area.

"Involvement of militant outfit to carry out an explosion to target LoC guarding troops cannot be ruled out", sources said.

