BSF recovers weapons near India-Pak border in Jammu

Jammu, Oct 7 The BSF foiled a weapon smuggling attempt across the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba sector and seized a cache of arms and ammunition, officials said on Thursday.

The weapons recovered included four pistols, eight pistol magazines and 232 rounds.

In the past, there have been several instances of weapon-dropping by drones from Pakistan near the International Border in Jammu for the terrorists operating in the union territory.

The BSF has recovered several weapon caches over the last few months and foiled the designs of terrorists and their handlers across the border.

