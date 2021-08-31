BSF trooper found dead in J&K's Rajouri

Jammu, Aug 31 A Border Security Force (BSF) trooper was found dead on Tuesday under mysterious circumstances in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said.

The victim, identified as Rakesh Kumar, was found dead in Sunderbani area at around 9.30 a.m.

"The constable was posted with the 69 Battalion. Inquest proceedings have been started. The body has been shifted to hospital in Sunderbani for post-mortem," the police added.

