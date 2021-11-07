Bulgarian Minister of Justice: The thesis that the Green Certificate discriminatory is unfounded

According to the caretaker Minister of Justice Ivan Demerdzhiev, the criticism that the green certificate is discriminatory and violates the rights of people who do not want to be vaccinated is unfounded.

In response to a question from a citizen in the column "Power speaks! Openly", broadcast on the Facebook page of the Council of Ministers, he recalled that several courts in Europe, as well as the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, have already ruled: "The big issue here, on which we are in contact with the Minister of Health and will continue to lead this debate, will be how the rules should be written in such a way that they do not create in the citizens a feeling of some form of discrimination. I do not think that this is the goal, I do not think that this is the idea, I do not think that these are the measures that are being applied. However, in all cases, care must be taken when designing and implementing various measures so that citizens do not feel this way." (ANI/Novinite)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor