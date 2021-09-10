Business Blasters initiative in Delhi schools to contribute to economy, says Sisodia

New Delhi, Sep 10 Post the success of much talked about and praised "Happiness Curriculum", the Delhi government has initiated yet another programme - "Business Blasters" this time to focus on the professional-well being and development of children with an aim to germinate young entrepreneurs at school level.

In an exclusive interview to , Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia, who launched the Business Blasters programme on September 7, shared details about this initiative, the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum, Deshbhakti Curriculum, and what he termed as "a new age reform in education".

He says Business Blasters' initiative serves two purposes: firstly, it will encourage young minds to learn and take up entrepreneurship, secondly it will contribute to the national economy.

"This is just the initial plan, we have future plans for this curriculum as well," he said.

Following are excerpts of the interview.

Q: Recently Business Blasters was launched by you, what was the idea behind it?

A: Our country has lots of problems, one of them being economic slowdown, which contributes hugely to India's problem of unemployment. We want to change that so that we can make progress at a faster pace that is why we came up with the idea of Business Blasters - an Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor