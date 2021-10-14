Cache of arms, ammunition recovered in Kashmir district

Srinagar, Oct 14 A cache of arms and ammunition was recovered in a joint operation carried out by the BSF and Jammu and Kashmir Police at Dardssun in North Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said on Thursday.

The Border Security Force (BSF) said the operation was carried out on the basis of a specific intelligence input in a forested area.

A large quantity of arms and ammunition, including one AK-47 rifle and three grenades were recovered.

"On the specific info of @BSF_Kashmir Troops of 172 Bn @BSF_India &A @JmuKmrPolice launched a joint search Ops in general area Dardssun forest, Kupwara & recovered 01 AK 47 Rifle with 790 Rds, 01 Silencer, 08 Detonator, 03 Chinese grenade, 03 Wireless set with antenna & 01 Compass," BSF tweeted.

The security forces have been making relentless efforts towards maintaining peace in the region.

It is clear that the recovery of the weapon cache will defeat the designs of terrorists to derail the peace and stability in the valley.

