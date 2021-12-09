Canada lauds Taiwanese diplomat's work in enhancing ties between both countries

Canadian parliamentarian on Wednesday lauded Taiwanese diplomat Song Shen-wu's outstanding work in enhancing ties between both countries.

Judy Sgro, Chair of the Canada-Taiwan Friendship Group, issued a statement in the House of Commons affirming Song's dedication to advancing Taiwan-Canada relations during his tenure, Taiwan news reported citing CNA.

Song joined the representative office in July 2014, where he was first appointed head of the news team. Currently, he is in charge of the office's business affairs.

As reported by Taiwan News, Song is scheduled to leave his post and return to Taiwan in January 2022. He previously served in Taipei, Singapore, and the US.

Sgro said that Song has strived to educate Canadians about the history and culture of his home country. He also worked hard to ensure Canadian parliamentarians understand the contributions Taiwan can bring to Canada and the world.

"Most importantly, he made sure Canada regarded Taiwan's political situation as a primary concern, Sgro noted," the Canadian parliamentarian added.

Judy Sgro's remarks came amid Taiwan's constant effort to enhance ties with democratic nations, in response to China's aggressive stance against Taipei.

In similar developments, a bill introduced by the US congressmen, calling on the US to put an end to the 'one-China' policy and restore diplomatic relations with Taiwan has gained a total of 18 backers in Congress.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor