Canada lifts advisory against non-essential int'l travel

Canada has lifted its advisory against all non-essential international travel by Canadians outside the country.

The new advisories for each country have now reverted to the four levels that existed prior to the pandemic: exercise normal security precautions, exercise a high degree of caution, avoid non-essential travel and avoid all travel, Xinhua reported.

However, a blanket advisory against all cruise travel remains in place.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, the government advised all Canadians, regardless of vaccination status, to avoid non-essential international travel.

( With inputs from ANI )

