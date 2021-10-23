Canada lifts advisory against non-essential int'l travel
Canada has lifted its advisory against all non-essential international travel by Canadians outside the country.
The new advisories for each country have now reverted to the four levels that existed prior to the pandemic: exercise normal security precautions, exercise a high degree of caution, avoid non-essential travel and avoid all travel, Xinhua reported.
However, a blanket advisory against all cruise travel remains in place.
After the COVID-19 pandemic, the government advised all Canadians, regardless of vaccination status, to avoid non-essential international travel.
