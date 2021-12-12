Car crash victim’s hand stitched to his upper body in a method!
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 12, 2021 02:57 PM2021-12-12T14:57:39+5:302021-12-12T14:57:50+5:30
A car crash victim’s hand has been saved by employing a wartime method which associated stitching it to his ...
A car crash victim’s hand has been saved by employing a wartime method which associated stitching it to his upper body. Martin Shaw’s hand was severely hurt when his car or truck skidded and crashed on the A512 around Shepshed, Leicestershire. The 35 year-old, who lives in Loughborough, assumed his hand would want to be amputated and now feels blessed he can nonetheless use it.