Causalties feared as blast hits Kabul

By ANI | Published: November 30, 2021 12:55 PM2021-11-30T12:55:50+5:302021-11-30T13:05:02+5:30

A blast rocked Darul Aman road in Police District 3 of Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Tuesday.

Causalties feared as blast hits Kabul | Causalties feared as blast hits Kabul

Causalties feared as blast hits Kabul

Next

A blast rocked Darul Aman road in Police District 3 of Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Tuesday.

Casualties are feared, Xinhua reported citing eyewitnesses.

No terror group has claimed the responsibility for the attack.

Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August, attacks by ISIL-affiliated terrorists against them have increased.

The rise in terrorist attacks has raised the possibility of a wider conflict between the two groups.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :AfghanistanXinhuaKabulTalibanAfgTalibansTaliban movementAfghanistan talibanProminent taliban