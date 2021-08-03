CBI arrests 2 CGST officials from Patna for corruption

New Delhi, Aug 3 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday said that it has arrested two CGST officials, including a Superintendent, from Patna for demanding and taking bribes.

A CBI spokesperson here said that the agency has arrested Superintendent, CGST, Umesh Prasad, and Inspector, CGST, Akhilesh Kumar Singh, and carried out searches at their premises in Patna.

The official said that the agency had registered a case against the accused, posted in the office of Directorate General of GST, Intelligence, Zonal Unit, Patna on a complaint alleging demand of a Rs 50,000 bribe for favouring the complainant's firm in the enquiry of bank transactions.

"The CBI team laid a trap and caught the accused while accepting bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant," he said, adding that both the arrested accused will be produced before the competent court in Patna.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor