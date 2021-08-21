CBI arrests director of pvt firm in bank fraud case

New Delhi, Aug 21 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday said that it has arrested one of the absconding accused in connection with a bank fraud case after the individual returned from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

A CBI spokesperson said it has arrested Aarti Kalra, director of White Tiger Steels Pvt Ltd after she arrived from the UAE on Friday.

He said Aarti was presented before a court in the national capital and was sent to judicial custody.

The official said that her husband Sunny Kalra was also arrested in Oman's Muscat and deported to India on March 7 last year, adding that in 2016, a red corner notice (RCN) was issued against both of them in connection with the bank fraud case as both of them did not join the probe that the agency registered on December 16, 2015.

A case of bank fraud was filed against Sunny, his wife Aarti and others on the allegations that the accused (directors of a Private Company) fraudulently obtained a bank loan of Rs 10 crore from Punjab National Bank in Delhi in October 2013.

It was further alleged that after couple of months, the accused started defaulting the timely interest payment and also malafidely removed the entire goods which were pledged to the bank, due to which the loan account turned NPA.

"Both the accused were absconding since the registration of case," the official said. The official said that after investigation, a charge sheet was filed on December 22, 2016 against the couple and three other officials of Punjab National Bank including then Chief Manager, then Manager and then AGM.

