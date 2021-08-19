CBI arrests FCI Manager in Rs 2 lakh graft case

New Delhi, Aug 19 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday said it has arrested a manager of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and a private person in connection with Rs 2 lakh bribery case.

A CBI spokesperson said that the agency has arrested Gagan Negi, Manager of FCI's regional office in Chandigarh, and Ravinder Singh aka Bunty, proprietor of Bunty Enterprises, and a case was registered against the two and unknown others.

In the FIR, it has been alleged that Singh, a resident of Amritsar and doing business of sale and purchase of rice, was, in connivance with Negi, obtaining undue business from FCI by manipulating the process of procurement and e-auction of foodgrains.

"CBI laid a trap and caught both the accused including Singh and Negi while giving and accepting bribe of Rs 2 lakh," he said. He also said that the agency carried out searches at the premises of accused at Chandigarh, Zirakpur and Amritsar.

Both were produced before a court at Chandigarh after expiry of two days police custody, and were sent to 14 days judicial custody.

