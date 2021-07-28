CBI begins probe into mysterious death of Amethi student

Lucknow, July 28 The Central Bureau of Investigation has taken up the investigation into the death of a Class 11 student of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in Amethi, Abhay Pratap Singh, whose body was found on railway tracks under mysterious circumstances on January 14, 2018.

The CBI, on Tuesday registered a murder case in connection with the incident.

Abhay's parents had alleged that he was kidnapped from the school hostel, murdered and then his body was dumped on the rail tracks.

The family also said that the entry-exit register of the school was missing since Abhay's body was recovered.

On the request of Abhay's parents, the government had recommended a CBI probe in April 2018 and the case has now been finally taken up by the CBI.

The special crime branch unit of CBI Lucknow has registered a fresh FIR under the charges of murder and causing disappearance of evidence against unknown persons.

CBI officials said that they will begin the probe of the case soon.

The Gauriganj police, which had probed the case, claimed it was a suicide as a message in Hindi (but written in roman script) on the mobile phone of Abhay read, "I am curious wanted to know whether God exists or not."

